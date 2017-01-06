BEM for accountant with 68 years of service to St Mark’s Church

A man who has given almost 68 years of service to St Mark’s Church in Portadown has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM).

Ivan Davison, who lives in Church Road, said he was “very pleased” to be included in the New Year Honours List.

Mr Davison, a chartered accountant, has also been a member of Portadown Male Voice Choir for more than 50 years and is a member of Portadown Rotary Club and Portadown Probus Club.

His years of service to St Mark’s have included 48 years as honorary secretary, 13 years as Christian stewardship recorder, churchwarden for two years and parochial nominator for several years.

He also prepared the annual church report including preparation of 37 parish accounts, and presented them at the Easter General Vestry.

He was a member of the Methodist Boys’ Brigade and served as honorary treasurer and chairman of 1st Portadown Company BB Old Boys’ Association.

Married to Ruby, Mr Davison and his wife have two children, Aileen and Yvonne, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The couple received a congratulatory card from Her Majesty the Queen on the occasion of their diamond wedding anniversary.

Mr Davison is one of four secretaries in the diocese of Armagh, and as well as being a member of the diocesan council and chairman of the stipends committee, he audits the diocesan accounts and assists in the preparation of yearly budgets.

He served on the Board of Armagh Cathedral for several years and was a member of the General Synod for several years and of Armagh Synod for many years.

He received Maundy Money from Her Majestry the Queen when she visited Armagh Cathedral several years and was also the recipient of a Mayor’s award.

Born and bred in Portadown, Mr Davison attended Thomas Street School, under headmaster Mr Hunniford, and was a partner in a Portadown accountancy firm.