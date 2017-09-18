Beware bogus NI Water staff

Beware of bogus callers purporting to be from NI Water the firm has warned.

The company said there had been a number of incidents recently involving some more vulnerable customers and criminals coming to their door.

If a caller comes to your door claiming to be from NI Water, Water Service or the Water Board, always ask to see their ID – all NI Water staff carry ID cards as they go about their business.

This will have a photograph of the person carrying it and include details such as their name, a unique serial number and the distinctive NI Water logo.

Also attach your door chain, if you have one; if not, ask the caller to hold the ID card up to a window or put it through your letterbox so you can read it properly without opening your door.

If you have any doubts, don’t hesitate to contact Waterline on 03457 440088 to get some clarity. Please don’t be afraid to check a caller’s ID; genuine callers from NI Water won’t mind waiting while you do. Never allow anyone into your home unless you are certain that they are who they say they are.

Des Nevin, NI Water’s Head of Customer Service Centre, gives this advice: ‘“It is very unusual that someone claiming to be from NI Water will need to call at your door in any circumstances. However, if this does happen, simply call our customer helpline on 03457 440 088 to confirm with our customer service staff whether the person is in fact genuine. When you are calling to clarify the identity of anyone claiming to represent NI Water, our customer service team will check:

· Name

· ID card serial number

· ID card date of issue

The same security message applies to telephone calls from people claiming to be from NI Water and asking for bank details. NEVER give this information out over the telephone. Simply hang up and report the call to the police or the NI Water customer service helpline on 03457 440 088.