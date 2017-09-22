Big Breakfast as Harold’s life transformed after transplant

A Portadown man whose life was transformed thanks to a successful liver transplant is encouraging people to support the Big Breakfast in St Columba’s Parish Hall, Loughgall Road, tomorrow (Saturday).

Harold Medlow was diagnosed in early 2016 with cirrhosis of the liver and in December suffered his first serious internal bleed.

From January this year his health deteriorated and he and his family were told that he needed an urgent liver transplant.

He said, “Thankfully our prayers were answered on March 26 when we received news that a liver match had been found in King’s Hospital London and I was flown over immediately where I had a successful liver transplant.”

Proceeds from tomorrow’s event will go to King’s College Hospital and the suggested donation is £3.50 per breakfast. On the menu from 9-11.30am will be an Ulster fry, cereal and juice.