Big screen goes up this weekend after delays

A digital screen, which had initially been refused planning permission, is to be erected in Portadown this Sunday.

The LED screen is being erected by local company Digital Hype on their building in High Street at the bottom of the town.

It will replace the existing Sports Therapy NI sign.

The sign, measuring 3.5mx2m (11.5x6.5ft), will advertise the services of local firms.

Bobby Lappin, who runs the business with Matthew Oliver, said he was delighted the sign was finally being erected after “what seems like an endless amount of delays”.

In arguing previously for the scheme to be approved, the men said it made good economic sense for the town and had the support of at least 70 other businesses.