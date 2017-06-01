Blast bomb incident appeal

Police have issued an appeal for information after a device was thrown at a property in Craigavon last month.

Detective Sergeant Colin Patterson said: “Police responded to reports of a bang at in the Drumbeg area at around 11.40pm on Wednesday, May 17. Forensic examinations at the scene have now indicated that a device, possibly a blast bomb, had been thrown at the property causing some minor damage.

“We are appealing for information regarding this crime. Detectives can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 1383 17/05/17. Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Editor’s note: The appeal for information was only released to the press this week.