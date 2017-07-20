Blow for mall as Dunnes ‘to close’

Dunnes Stores in Portadown’s High Street Mall is to close, the Portadown Times understands.

A meeting of staff took place with management on Wednesday afternoon when they were told the shop will be closing permanently.

The date has not been announced yet but could be as soon as August.

The Portadown Times has contacted Dunnes head office for more information and is awaiting a response.

Just two years ago, closure was averted at the last minutes with the company deciding to keep the clothes and homeware sections but close the food hall.

The latest news is a blow for the mall and the third imminent closure within the centre. Argos will close its doors within days and Intersport House of Sport is set to move to a bigger store at Rushmere in September.