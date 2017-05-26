Blues date for town band

FEEDB+CK, an alternative rock band from Portadown, is playing at the Bluesberry festival in Warrenpoint Park tomorrow (Saturday), taking to the stage at 1.30pm.

Making up the three-piece band are guitarist/ vocalist Alex Close (18), bass guitarist John Morgan (17) and drummer Peter McCabe (21).

The band released a self-titled EP in February and has over 500 plays of its song ‘System’ on SoundCloud.

You can find the links to all FEEDB+CK’s music on its Facebook page.

Together for some four months, the three have focused on their own original music and bringing what they call “a unique style” to the alternative rock genre.