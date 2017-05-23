Books of condolence opened

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council has opened books of condolence for the victims of Monday night’s suicide bomb atrocity in Manchester.

The books of condolence will be available from 3.30pm today (Tuesday, May 23) at the three council civic centres in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon.

They have been opened in response to the bomb attack at Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert.

Latest figures say 22 people were killed and 59 injured during the barbaric attack on concert goers.

An eight-year-old child was among the fatalities and an 18-year-old student.