Borrowed car to get to work

When he needed to get to work a 22-year-old man took a car even though he knew he was not insured to drive it.
Alex Gamble, whose address was given as Irwin Place, Donaghcloney, was fined £200 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without insurance on March 16 this year.
He was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.
The court heard the offence came to light when he was stopped on the Lisnasure Road, Donaghcloney.
A barrister representing the defendant said this was his client’s girlfriend’s sister’s car.
He added that Gamble needed to get to work and took a chance. It was completely his fault and he misled the owner saying that he was covered to drive.
Almost Done!
Registering with Portadown Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.