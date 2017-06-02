Borrowed car to get to work

When he needed to get to work a 22-year-old man took a car even though he knew he was not insured to drive it.

Alex Gamble, whose address was given as Irwin Place, Donaghcloney, was fined £200 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without insurance on March 16 this year.

He was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard the offence came to light when he was stopped on the Lisnasure Road, Donaghcloney.

A barrister representing the defendant said this was his client’s girlfriend’s sister’s car.

He added that Gamble needed to get to work and took a chance. It was completely his fault and he misled the owner saying that he was covered to drive.