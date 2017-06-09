Brady (SF) storms to victory in Newry and Armagh

Sinn Fein’s sitting MP for Newry and Armagh, Mickey Brady, stormed to victory in the Westminster election once again with a final vote that was more than 10,000 ahead of any other candidate.

He amassed 25,666 votes, adding more than 5,000 to his 2015 tally of 20,488.

Mr Brady said it had been a great night for Sinn Fein, adding: “Our mandate shows that abstentionism is not an issue. People want politics to be dealt with here.”

He said he goes to Westminster to lobby but spends time with his constituents at home.

“I am absolutely honoured to be elected as an MP for Newry and Armagh,” he said.

DUP MLA William Irwin said his party’s vote had dramatically increased in the constituency. He polled 13,177, more than doubling his 2010 result of 5,764. In 2015, the DUP did not stand a candidate, leaving the way clear for the UUP’s Danny Kennedy.

“It has been an excellent result for our party - we’ve consolidated our position in Newry and Armagh as the lead unionist party,” he said.

“While we weren’t elected, I look forward to representing the people as Assembly member in the constituency.”