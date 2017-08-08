Breached red light as police watched him in other lane

When he drove through a red light in Portadown a 41-year-old man was seen by a police patrol in the lane beside him.

Daniel Pincodan, Westland Road, Portadown, was fined £75 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for breach of a traffic sign on June 2 this year. He was also given three points.

The court heard that at 12.20am a police patrol was stationary behind another vehicle in the outside lane at traffic lights at the junction of Meadow Lane and Bridge Street.

A car came up on the inside lane and edged over the white line. It stopped for two or three seconds before going through the red light.

The vehicle stopped at the next lights and police spoke to the defendant. He said the lights were red and yellow and refused to accept a fixed penalty.

Pincodan did not appear in court and was convicted in his absence. In a letter he asked the court to be lenient in relation to the fine as he was currently seeking employment.