‘Breaking Bad here we come’ judge tells student

A student with a ‘promising future in front of him’ was warned last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court not to mess it up by ‘doing drugs’.

He was Conan McIlkenny (21), Ballyoran Manor, Portadown. For unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis, on July 16 last year he was fined £250. He was fined £200 and banned for four weeks for driving while unfit through drink or drugs on the same date.

A defence barrister said McIlkenny was a young man with ‘a promising future in front of him’ and the whole court experience was quite chastening for him.

The court heard he was a bio-medical engineering student and District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said there was a chemistry element to that so he would know how to make his own drugs.

“Breaking Bad here we come,” she commented. The judge told the defendant: “You have a promising career ahead of you, why mess it up by doing drugs.”