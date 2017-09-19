Bridal evening tribute to mum

A Tandragee woman, who lost her mum to a brain aneurysm last August, is holding a bridal evening to raise money for charity.

Stacey Kilpatrick, an award-winning make-up artist who runs her own business, SAK DESIGNS, has chosen Air Ambulance NI to benefit from the event.

She said, “It is such a vital service and one relying solely on public donations.”

Stacey’s mum, Debbie McStay, was aged just 54 and passed away suddenly exactly six months after her daughter won the UK Makeup Specialist 2016 award.

The event, showcasing some of Northern Ireland’s top wedding suppliers. will be held at Gracehall in Dollingstown on Thursday, September 21, at 7pm.

Entry is £2 which includes a ticket for a raffle. Prizes range from vouchers and photography sessions to a full bridal makeup package and more.

Donations may also be made to mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/staceykilpatrick1.