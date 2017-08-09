Brief ban but ‘R’ driver keeps licence

Instead of getting points which would have meant his licence would have been revoked an 18-year-old man was banned from driving for 48 hours last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Conor Reynolds, whose address was given to the court as Willowfield Crescent, Moyraverty, Craigavon, was also fined £200 for driving without insurance on April 9 this year.

For having a defective light he was fined £30 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy while he was fined £75 for a defective tyre and £30 for not displaying ‘R’ plates.

A conditional discharge was 12 months was imposed for taking a car without the consent of the owner.

The court heard that at 10pm police noticed a defective brake light on a car being driven on the Gilpinstown Road in Lurgan.

They signalled it to stop and it transpired that the defendant, who was driving, had only recently passed his test and was not displaying ‘R’ plates.

He was not insured and had not been given permission to drive the car which belonged to his mother.

A front tyre was also defective.

A solicitor representing the defendant said that the defects were fixed the following day.

He added that Reynolds had passed his test a month earlier and on this occasion had taken the car to go to a shop.

The solicitor said that if points were imposed the defendant would have his licence revoked and asked the court to impose a short period of disqualification instead. He had learned his lesson.