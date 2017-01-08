Business leader Tony O’Neill is given an OBE for his services

Portadown man Anthony (Tony) O’Neill, group deputy chief executive of Dunbia, has received an OBE in the New Year Honours list for services to the agri-food sector in Northern Ireland.

The former Moy Park director joined the Dungannon based company in 2014 as group deputy chief executive.

In this newly-created role Mr O’Neill took on responsibility for Dunbia’s UK and Ireland business.

Dunbia Group Chief Executive, Jim Dobson, said at that time, “This appointment marks a significant advancement for our company’s growth, particularly as we continue to fully integrate a rapidly expanding business. Tony brings enormous experience of large company management and corporate governance.

“His professionalism will be utilised fully as we weld his knowledge and contacts to our wider management team, adding a new level of resource to our operational effectiveness.

“Tony’s experience of managing growth and change should enable Dunbia to extract maximum value from our component UK and Ireland business units.”