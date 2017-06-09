Armagh Show welcomes lifting of Bird Flu restrictions

Armagh County Agricultural Show (ACAS) has welcomed the decision taken by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to lift the current Avian Flu restrictions, effective from May 31.

“This means that poultry classes will take place as normal,” confirmed ACAS chairman Stephen Hamilton.

Armagh County Agricultural Show Society members have held a presentation event to mark the retirement of Bill Leeman as Secretary of the organisation and Jim Gillow as Trade Stand Secretary. Both have given many years of valued service to Armagh Show. The Directors and Show Committee would like to thank them for their dedication to the Show. Left to right: Mrs C Crowe, Patron Armagh County Show, Jim Gillow, Eric Crozier, Trade Stand Secretary

“The poultry marquee is always a major attraction at Armagh Show. Given the restrictions that have been in place over recent months, this year’s event takes on added significance for poultry enthusiasts.”

Armagh Show takes place in Gosford Forest Park on Saturday June 10.

There will be totally new trafficking arrangements for Armagh Show this year. This is a consequence of decisions taken by ACAS committee members to improve the visitor experience for those coming along to this year’s event.

“We are dedicated to making Armagh Show the best possible day-out it can be for visitors, trade exhibitors and competitors,” confirmed Hamilton.

“Livestock exhibitors will enter Gosford Forest Park by the Tandragee Road entrance. Equestrian competitors and vintage vehicles will enter by the Mullabrack Road entrance.

“Trade stand exhibitors will be split into two groups. Food exhibitors will come in by the Mullabrack Road entrance and should follow the signs for the Yellow car park.

“Other trade exhibitors will be advised by email as to which entrance to Gosford Forest Park they should use and which car parks will be available to them.”

Hamilton said that there will be two main car parks used on the day for trade exhibitors and judges.

“The Red car park can also be accessed by the Mullabrack Road entrance. It will be used by judges and a selection of trade exhibitors. However, it is important that all judges and exhibitors check the email they receive from ACAS, which will provide full details on their entrance points to Gosford Park and the car park they are eligible to use.”

With regard to the general public, more parking space will be available in the main field.

“Visitors to the Show can use the main entrance to Gosford Forest Park, off the main Armagh: Newry Road,” said Hamilton.

“Disabled car parks can be accessed by the main entrance. There will also be public car parking at the walled garden at the castle. This can be accessed by the Mullabrack Road entrance.”

Park and Ride car parks will also be available this year, as an over flow.

“The tractors used for the Park and Ride have been kindly made available by Burke’s of Cornascriebe,” said Hamilton.

The ACAS Chairman said that the 2017 event is one third larger than that of previous years.

He added: “Armagh Show continues to grow in popularity, both in terms of competitors, exhibitors and members of the general public.”

Armagh Show is supporting three nominated charities this year. These are Air Ambulance NI plus the MS and Alzheimer’s Societies.

“An Air Ambulance will be exhibited throughout the show,” said Hamilton.

“Curran Commercials will be raffling a lorry at this year’s show; the proceeds of this will go to support the MS and Alzheimer’s Societies.”

Hamilton confirmed a strong demand for E tickets, which can be purchased by visiting the ACAS web site.

“Those buying E tickets will be entered for a prize draw on the day, the main prize for which is a night’s stay in the Armagh City Hotel. The E ticket option will also reduce queuing times on the day.”

Sheep shearing is a new facet to this year’s show. The British Wool Marketing Board is hosting shearing courses to Blue Star status throughout the event.

“This is being organised through the Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster,” said Hamilton.

“Richie Remo will also be performing at this year’s show. Tying in with his appearance at our event, Collone Young Farmers will be hosting a jiving competition.

“Jenny Bristow, Northern Ireland’s Food Ambassador, will also be in the Food Village. She will be hosting a number of cookery demonstrations throughout the day.”

For further information, please visit the ACAS website: www.armaghshow.com