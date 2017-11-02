Bawnbua gets a thicker slice of meat market

Lurgan based Bawnbua Foods has seen its business in the food ingredients sector grow by 50% following an investment of £0.5million in its production facilities.

The company, which is renowned as a supplier of chilled and frozen meats to international supermarket chains and specialist food retailers, is now one of the few businesses in the UK with the capacity to offer both chilled and frozen pre-cooked meat proteins to the wider food manufacturing industry.

The expansion builds on previous investment in new specialist equipment which cooks meats ‘sous-vide’ – a technique that involves vacuum cooking food in airtight plastic pouches under water.

This latest investment enables Bawnbua to supply a range of slow-cooked, minced and diced meats into specialist food manufacturing facilities making ready meals, pies and similar products.

In addition to the provision of portion controlled cooked meat ingredients, other specialist equipment installed at Bawnbua enables meat to be marinated, cured and smoked.

Thanks to the success of this venture, Bawnbua has recently won a number of new supply contracts within the food manufacturing sector. Worth over £2million in sales to date, the company anticipates demand will continue to grow over the next 2-3 years as manufacturers continue to look for ways to reduce complexity in their operations..

Commenting on the success, Stephen Allen of Bawnbua said: “The food service and manufacturing sectors are continually looking for ways to innovate production and drive efficiencies within their businesses; and our portion controlled meat ingredients offering enables them to do so by removing a key cooking process from their system.”