Co Armagh Victorian home sells for £1.73m

A period home in Co Armagh has been sold for £1.73m.

The sale of Dartan Hall, Killylea was overseen last week by Best Property Services MD Garry Best.

The period home is framed with expansive lawns, mature woodland, boasts significant agricultural lands coupled with a large courtyard, gate lodge, outbuildings and private driveway extending to 115 acres.

Located on the edges of the village of Killylea, the Victorian property has magnificent views of the surrounding Co Armagh countryside.

With offers around £1.75m invited, the auction of Dartan Hall last week attracted three bidders. Auction bids reached £1.7m in the room and £1.73m was later negotiated with the highest bidder as the deal was agreed.

Built in the 1850s by the Cross Family who had settled in Armagh from Lancashire, the property was extensively refurbished in 1987.

Dartan Hall itself is a two storey home over a basement, extending to 6975 sq ft and encompasses ground floor kitchen, drawing room, living room and dining room while upstairs houses four bedrooms, including a master ensuite and a main bathroom.

The sale includes the courtyard and extensive farm yard and outbuildings as well as vacant gatelodge in need of refurbishment.

The new owner of Dartan Hall is a local business man with agri interests.