Coffee Connection event at Millennium Court Arts Centre

The Patient and Client Council is holding its second series of Coffee Connection events at 16 venues across Northern Ireland.

The next meeting takes place on Thursday, May 4 at Millennium Court Arts Centre, 2 William Street in Portadown, at 2pm.

Coffee Connection meetings are an informal, café-style gathering where Patient and Client Council staff can get to know people interested in health and social care issues in a more relaxed atmosphere. It is also an opportunity for residents to get to know other like-minded people in their area.

Those attending will be updated on the work currently being carried out on behalf of health and social care service users by the Patient and Client Council and what they have got planned for the future.

Staff will also take away residents’ suggestions and let them know how they can become more involved in their workshops and other projects.

Attendees will be offered one of the new Patient and Client Council mugs from which they can enjoy a free cup of tea or coffee, as well as a sticky bun or two.

Although the Coffee Connection meetings are aimed at people in its Membership Scheme, the Patient and Client Council also welcomes members of the public who are interested in helping to shape future health and social care services in Northern Ireland.

For more information on joining the Membership Scheme, and to let the Patient and Client Council know you are attending, please contact Matthew Weatherall on 028 9536 1698 or email matthew.weatherall@hscni.net.

The Patient and Client Council was established under legislation on the April 1 2009 as part of the reform of Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland, replacing the health and social service councils.

The Patient and Client Council is an independent voice on health and social care issues that have local offices throughout Northern Ireland.

They are there to listen and act on people’s views; ecourage people to get involved; help people make a complaint; promote advice and information.

The overarching objective of the PCC is to provide a powerful, independent voice for patients, clients, carers, and communities on health and social care issues.

The Patient and Client Council’s Membership Scheme was set up as a way of involving the public on health and social care issues. They talk to members to gather views on health and social care to inform the key decision makers on what people say.

The Councils main objetive is to work with people to help shape the future of health and social care services.