Craigavon man commended by RICS

Craigavon man James McGennity, a newly qualified member of RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors), the leading qualification in land, property, construction, recently received his diploma from Fiona Grant, RICS UK and Ireland Chair and Andy Tough FRICS, Chair RICS Northern Ireland.

The diplomas were presented to several recently qualified RICS members at a ceremony in the La Mon Hotel and Country Club, Belfast and Ms Grant praised their dedication and hard work in obtaining the qualification.

RICS accredits 125,000 qualified and trainee professionals around the world. Its members are known as chartered surveyors and are recognised by the designation after their name: MRICS (Member of RICS), FRICS (Fellow of RICS) and AssocRics (Associate of RICS).

RICS is the global professional body promoting and enforcing the highest standards in the valuation, management and development of land, real estate and construction.