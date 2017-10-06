Craigavon postal workers are set to strike over pay and conditions

Up to 80 postal workers in Craigavon are set to go on strike after a national vote by the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

Workers voted to strike on issues such as pensions as well as terms and conditions which could affect current and future staff.

The CWU backed the walkouts by 89 per cent on a turnout of 73 per cent of the 110,000 balloted across the UK.

Local union representative Colin Mallon said: “It passed the threshold in the Government’s controversial Trade Union Act, under which ballots need a 50 per cent turnout for industrial action to go ahead.

“This would effect about 80 staff in Craigavon D.O,” said Mr Mallon.

And he revealed the Royal Mail Group has been served notice of a 48 hour strike starting at 11am on Thursday October 19.

Mr Mallon said: “This is not just about the pensions, there is a lot more going on, where the terms and conditions could be changed especially for new entrants, pay rises with strings attached. changes to sick pay and pay rises would be based solely on productivity.”

Deputy General Secretary (Postal) Terry Pullinger said: “It is highly disappointing that after 18 months of negotiations including external mediation that we have reached this point.

“Royal Mail Group management have clearly moved away from the spirit and intent of our agreements and the empty promises of privatisation, and have suffered a huge vote of no confidence from their employees and CWU members as a consequence.

“People are extremely angry and will now express that by overwhelmingly supporting this strike action in order to shift Royal Mail Group from their entrenched position, protect themselves and this great public service”

General Secretary Dave Ward said: “This is a watershed dispute that will determine not only our member’s pensions, jobs and pay but also the future of the service.

“Postal workers delivered a massive yes vote for strike action and we are determined to take whatever steps are necessary to deliver an agreement that will protect and enhance our member’s terms and conditions and improve the range of services on offer to customers.

“As well as this call to action, the CWU will now launch a major campaign to gain public and political support for postal workers.

“This is your service. We must work together to save it.”

It was explained that those on early shifts and Deliveries will strike on the Friday and Saturday. Those on Lates and Nights will strike on Thursday and Friday.