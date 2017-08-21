Family offers reward in bid to recover stolen Massey

A Co Armagh man has issued a heartfelt appeal for help in tracing a stolen tractor which has huge sentimental value to his family.

Richard Clarke says he is offering a cash reward for information that secures the safe return of the stolen Massey 135 (Reg: AIB 5984) which belonged to his late father.

The tractor has been in the Clarke family for three generations and is of great sentimental value.

Richard explained that the tractor went missing from a locked shed at Derryhaw Road, Tynan, Armagh between August 5th when it was last used and August 19th when it was discovered missing. It has a number of features that aren’t on every 135 such as extra hydraulic hoses and a painted black square on the rear.

He added: “I have been told these people keep these tractors hidden away for a while so that people stop looking and then try and sell them on. A lot of family memories have been had with this tractor over 40 plus years.

“My late father who past away in February last year used it for tractor runs to raise thousands for charity. I wanted to do it up in his memory but can’t do that now. It was in a locked outhouse up a lane surrounded by trees. No one would have seen the shed from the road and it hasn’t been out for anyone to see.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Massey is asked to contact the police in Armagh quoting the reference number 361 of 19/08/17 or contact Richard direct on 07727071716.