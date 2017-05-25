Firefighters called to digger blaze in town centre

This was the dramatic scene in Banbridge town centre on Wednesday afternoon (May 24) after a digger went up in flames.

The vehicle caught fire in the Church Street area of the town at around midday.

Smoke billows from the burning digger. Pic by Phil Djoggie

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said a fire crew from Banbridge Fire Station was called to the incident at 12.05pm.

“Firefighters dealt with a digger on fire, an accidental ignition. The incident was dealt with at 12.22pm,” she confirmed.

There was some traffic disruption in the area while firefighters tackled the blaze.

It’s understood the driver of the farm loader wasn’t hurt in the incident.