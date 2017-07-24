Gilford man returns home to take on unique development opportunities

A Gilford man who cut his teeth with some of London’s biggest property firms has returned home to undertake a number of major development projects in Northern Ireland.

Robert Mulligan, who attended Portadown College, is co-owner of the Portland Property Group, which is currently working on a project to revitalise and rejuvenate one of Belfast’s most iconic buildings.

Robert and his business partner Shane Woods are planning to transform Malone Exchange on the Lisburn Road into high specification luxury apartments, in a sympathetic way that respects and embraces the rich history of the building.

Other developments currently being undertaken by the company in Belfast include two schemes on Wellington Park as well as a development on Annadale Embankment.

Robert, who moved to London at the age of 26, currently has seven sizable schemes across London, Surrey and Bath under development.

“We are interested in projects that are slightly different and Malone Exchange offered that opportunity to bring something new to the market,” he explained.

“The project will be developed in a unique way; we don’t do things by half measures.”

Robert has gained significant property knowledge from his time working alongside the UK’s most notable figures in London.

He added: “I recognise Northern Ireland as an opportunity for unique developments that offer the discerning client something special. The recent report by RICS cited Northern Ireland as a market that is out performing most parts of the UK and as the London market continues to get overcrowded I will put more of my energy into opportunities here.”

Malone Exchange, which will be offered for sale by estate agents Fetherston Clements, is an art deco building that’s been part of the fabric of the Lisburn Road for decades.

“You can’t create buildings like this, there is a personality and a feeling you get from owning a part of something unique with an abundance of soul. The limited number of units available has already created quite a stir,” Robert added.