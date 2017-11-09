Irwin’s Bakery is awarded £500k contract with Asda across the UK

Portadown firm Irwin’s Bakery has been awarded a £500,000 per annum contract with Asda.

This major contact is to supply its iconic ‘Batch’ bread to over 300 Asda stores throughout the United Kingdom.

The deal, which is worth £500,000 per annum to Irwin’s, is for three new lines of batch bread and one speciality fruit and oat muffin.

The firm, which employes around 350 people locally, revealed that each will available under Asda’s premium own label range – Extra Special.

A spokesperson for Irwin’s Baker said: “Batch (or plain) is traditional slow-baked Northern Irish bread with a distinctive shape, flavour and texture.

“Baked as part of an overall ‘batch’ of loaves on the sole of the oven, rather than in individual tins, it is famous for its nutty crust.

“The Extra Special Batch lines destined for Asda’s GB stores include Sourdough, Multiseed and Corn flavours,” said the spokesperson.

Michael Murphy, CEO of Irwin’s Bakery said: “We have a very strong partnership with Asda and have worked with its customer insight teams to develop innovative ranges which meet growing consumer demand for new tastes and flavours.

“It’s great that one of our best loved local breads has been given a 21st century twist and, with exposure on the shelves of Asda across the UK, has the potential to grow at a national level.”

Michael McCallion, Asda NI Buying Manager added: “Irwin’s has been a trusted supplier to Asda on both an own-label and branded basis for many years so we’re delighted to see the company secure new contracts at a national level.

“It exemplifies our commitment to support our regional producers and help them maximise their business opportunities with Asda.”