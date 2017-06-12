Moira coffee shop is named Café of the Year

A Moira coffee shop has been named Café/Bistro of the Year.

Pimento Coffee Shop took the title at the seventh Licensed and Catering News Gala Awards earlier this month.

The coffee shop is a popular venue in the village and boasts home cooking and freshly baked cakes and buns.

Simply Fish and Chips in Lisburn took the title of Fish and Chip Shop of the Year; the Bull & Ram Restaurant in Ballynahinch clinched the title of Newcomer of the Year and the Old Schoolhouse Inn at Comber was named Restaurant of the Year.

The 2017 Licensed & Catering News Awards were independently judged by Spotcheck NI and presented at the Europa by broadcaster, Pamela Ballantine and Q Radio breakfast show host, Stephen Clements.

The Licensed & Catering News Awards have been running since 2009 and are now the premier awards event for the hospitality sector in Northern Ireland. They celebrate success in a sector that is vital to the success of the NI economy. Research shows that more than 80 per cent of people who come to Northern Ireland, visit the pub and tourism here is now worth more than £850m to the local economy.

Organiser, Bill Penton, said that he was delighted to be able to recognise and reward excellence within a sector known for its resilience and creativity:

“These awards are now the leading local hospitality showcase and with the sector in Belfast and across Northern Ireland now clearly enjoying a welcome resurgence – particularly our hotels - we are delighted to be able to play our part by recognising and rewarding the trade’s high fliers.”

Bar of the Year award went to The Scenic Inn at Armoy in County Antrim