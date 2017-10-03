New £5m Lidl store to open in Lurgan

A new £5m state of the art Lidl store is to open in Lurgan on Thursday creating an extra 10 new jobs for the area.

Replacing the current Castle Lane outlet, the store boasts the latest in cutting edge technology.

Freshly built at Kitchen Hill the new store will be officially opened by rugby player Rory Best.

Sited at Pinehurst Retail Park the Lidl store will employ a total of 30 staff.

A spokesperson for Lidl said: “The new store boasts a new architectural design and spacious interior layout, meaning Lidl can offer customers a greater shopping experience with the same great value.”

Lidl first opened its store in Lurgan on the 2nd December 1999 which was the fifth store in Northern Ireland at the time.

Since arriving in 1999, Lidl has expanded significantly with a total of 38 stores and now employs over 900 people in Northern Ireland.

Speaking at the Lidl Lurgan opening, Nicola Fullen, Store Manager said; “We are delighted to open in a fantastic new high profile location in Lurgan. We are in the heart of a very vibrant community and the whole team looks forward to welcoming back our existing customers and getting to know our new customers over the coming weeks. We have a fantastic state-of-the-art, new store packed full of amazing value and quality products at market leading prices.”

When news of the new store was first announced the firm said: “Lidl are committed to investing over £5m into a new state of the art retail premises in Lurgan.

“Our new store will not only greatly enhance the customer experience but will also be kinder to the environment using both smart new technology and materials.”