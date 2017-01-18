Newborn lambs, some just eight hours old, stolen from farm

Six newborn lambs have been stolen from beside their mums, some just eight hours old.

Two pregnant sheep were also stolen from the farm near Banbridge on Monday evening.

Police said: “This involved persons breaking into a premises and stealing six newborn lambs from beside their mothers.

“These lambs were extremely young varying from three days to only eight hours old.

“These individuals have then taken two sheep from the field who are lambing.

“This occurred on the Lurgan Road, Banbridge nearby the junction of Broken Bridge Road on Monday January 16 between 7pm and 10pm.

“Any information in relation to this please call 101 and quote ref 1205 of 16/01/2017.

“If you wish to remain anonymous please call crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.”