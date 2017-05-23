NI Water’s classroom rolls into Presentation Primary School

NI Water’s Travelling Classroom, the infamous Waterbus, recently paid a visit to Presentation Primary School in Portadown.

During the visit, the children were introduced to H20, a water drop figure and mascot for theprogramme to help them learn about water and to understand the importance of water conservation.

The children also learnt what can and can’t be put down the toilet through a ‘bag it

and bin it’ activity, what NI Water does to clean the water and how sewage is treated.

NI Water’s Environmental Education Officer, Pat McCauley, said: “NI Water places great importance on educating young people in the vital role water playsin our lives. The Waterbus is a fun and interactive way for children to learn about the watercycle, why water is essential for good health and how they can help to conserve this precious resource.

“The Waterbus is very popular with schools and we’re already taking bookings into 2018! We are delighted with the reputation it has come to enjoy as this goes to prove that the work we do on the bus is delivering what matters to today’s pupils and our future generation of water users.”

The programme is aimed at Key Stage 2 and designed to complement a key element of the NI Primary Curriculum - the ‘World Around Us’.

A teachers’ learning pack, with further classroom activities is available to download from www.niwater.com/education.

More information about H2O and the Wonderful World of Water can be found at www.niwater.com/education. NI Water’s education programme is delivered by Education Officers, and is tailored to the NI school curriculum.

The Waterbus is a long term investment by NI Water.