Nokia to re-launch the 3310

Nokia has announced it will re-launch the world’s most loved mobile phone - the Nokia 3310!

The Nokia 3310 was first launched in 2000 and some people are still using them.

To date, 126 millions Nokia 3310 phones have been sold.

The 3310 won cult status because of its near indestructible durability.

It also featured much loved games such as ‘Snake II’ and ‘Space Impact’.

The new incarnation of the phone will be sold for just €59 and will be launched at the Mobile World Congress later this month.

The battery life on the new 3310 is expected to much greater than the power used to operate modern day smart phones.