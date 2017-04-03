Stronge Court celebrates 40 glorious years of fantastic homes

People living at Stronge Court in Portadown, helped celebrate Clanmil Housing’s 40th anniversary with an evening of entertainment.

Clanmil has been providing high quality, affordable homes for people who need them since March 1977.

The organisation currently employs 260 people and owns and manages more than 4,200 homes throughout Northern Ireland for families, older people and for those who need support.

It has recently embarked on an ambitious new homes development programme that will see some 1,800 additional homes provided, to rent or to buy, over the nextfive years.

At Stronge Court, Clanmil provides eight bungalows and 25 independent living apartments for older people.

Marion Begley, Clanmil’s Scheme Co-ordinator at the scheme organised the celebration event. She said: “40 years is a real landmark occasion and everyone at Stronge Court has really enjoyed joining in the anniversary celebrations.

“It’s provided the perfect opportunity for them to get together with friends, neighbours and Clanmil staff to celebrate 40 successful years.”

Clanmil Chair, Steve Amos said: “Over the past 40 years Clanmil has grown to become one of Northern Ireland’s leading housing associations, providing homes, services and support for a wide range of people.

“Throughout that time our passion for great homes and the people who live in them has never wavered. Now 40 years on we continue to believe that everyone should have a comfortable, safe and affordable home within a vibrant and supportive community where they love living and can thrive.”

Over the coming months Clanmil will be celebrating with tenants, staff and stakeholders throughout Northern Ireland.

Steve continued: “While there will be lots of cake and fun, we’re determined that there will also be a legacy from this milestone. We will be launching a 40 Lasting Legacies programme that will provide work placements, apprenticeships, community action and small grants that we hope will leave a permanent mark on the communities we work in.

“A social media campaign will run throughout the year telling the real life stories of people who live in our homes and showing the diversity of our tenants. We hope it will also highlight the impact a great home has on everyone.”

Clanmil Housing is one of Northern Ireland’s leading housing associations. It owns 4,200 homes ln Northern Ireland including family homes, homes for single people, independent living schemes for older people and housing with care for frail and older people.