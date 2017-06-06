Ten new jobs ‘just the start’ as Fultons reopens

Lurgan’s main streets have been given a economic boost with the expansion of one store and the reopening of another plus the creation of ten new jobs.

Fulton’s Interiors has opened in the Queen’s Street area with a total of 10 new jobs brought to the town centre.

Heatons, Lurgan. INLM23-204.

Fultons had been the epitome of quality furnishings for generations and the reopening of the store is regarded as a confidence boost for Lurgan.

Though the previous company had fallen on hard times a few years ago, Cyril Fulton vowed the firm would continue to grow.

“Hopefully by the new year we will be able to double our staff level,” he said.

His son Paul has taken over the reigns of Fulton’s Interiors but Cyril’s talent and flair remain the firm’s mantra. “It has always been about quality,” he said.

The restaurant is back up and running also.

“As we grow we will be expanding our services and will need more staff,” said Cyril.

Meanwhile there was huge concern as large ‘Closing Down Sale’ signs were erected at Heatons in Market Street, Lurgan, sparking fears that it was set to close.

However it is understood their sister firm Sports Direct will be taking over the store with no loss of jobs.

One source claimed that though Heatons is leaving the building Sports Direct will be taking over the entire floor space.

However news that Heatons may be closing permanently left a number of shoppers upset.

“I thought it was a great shop. It will be badly missed in the town,” said one shopper. “I can’t believe it is going to close.”

Another woman said: “I loved Heatons. It was great for a bargain. I’m going to miss it.”

A spokesperson for Heatons and Sports Direct said: “Our store in Lurgan is being closed for refurbishment and we will be announcing exciting new plans for the site in due course.”

MLA Carla Lockhart welcomed the developments.