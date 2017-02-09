Trading on the rise for transport firm EDS

Lurgan transport firm EDS has reported an improved trading performance, it has been revealed.

Figures submitted to Companies House show the freight firm based at Silverwood showed its shareholder funds drove through the £1m mark.

The figures rose from £970,471 to £1,137,466 up to October 2016.

Founded 20 years ago by David Neill the firm is a well established distribution company with more than 40 vehicles and 72 staff operating from two sites including its main depot at Silverwood Business Park. With fixed assets of £1.6m and other assets of £1.85m, firm invested £250k last year on a specialised transport software system.