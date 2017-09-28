Cafe plays part in caller scheme

A new no cold calling zone has been launched for the first time in the Portadown area with local people heavily involved in developing it and raising awareness.

The PSNI and the Policing and Community Safety Partnership have worked with the Regenerate Community Café at Rectory Park and Brownstown West to provide extra awareness of rogue traders.

Using window stickers, developed in association with Trading Standards, cold callers can now be warned away and a contact number is provided to report those who ignore the warning.

Members of the Community Café helped raised awareness of the scheme and were integral in securing support from other residents.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon PCSP chair Maire Cairns said, “No Cold Calling Zones are designed to discourage rogue traders who may be trying to sell shoddy or over-priced goods, or who try to trick their way into the house to commit a burglary. “They also help to tackle fear of crime by making people feel more secure in their own homes, and give them the confidence to tell unwanted callers to leave.”

Keith McCann from Regenerate said,“This has been an exciting partnership approach where people are empowered to shape and build a safer community.”

No Cold Calling Zone stickers are available from the local Crime Prevention Officer by calling 101 or from the Policing and Community Safety Partnership on 0300 0300 900.