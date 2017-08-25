Call for more rural policing as elderly woman wakes to find burglar in room

An elderly woman woke to find a man standing in her bedroom in one of three burglaries in Markethill yesterday (Thursday) morning.

The incidents took place between 9am and 11am and money and jewellery were stolen.

They have been condemned by Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin who said he has been speaking with police and that a definite line of inquiry was being followed.

He said, “This really is scandalous and it is believed that this is another cross-border crime spree targeting local towns. It is totally abhorrent that those behind this feel so confident that they can carry out these break-ins in broad daylight without fear of being caught.

“It is also very frightening for people, especially our elderly community, to experience this type of criminality and imagine the shock and fear to wake to find a burglar standing in your bedroom.”

Mr Irwin added there was clearly a need for the PSNI to increase resources for policing in rural towns and villages and that the courts must impose much harsher penalties.