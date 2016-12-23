Call for road improvements

Two businesses at the Brownstown Road/Mahon Road junction are calling for road improvements to ease problems which they claim are affecting their trade.

Kenny Heron, owner of the Furniture Outlet, is encountering problems with vehicles parking over the entrance to his business when the lights are red.

Meanwhile, the owner of the Chalet Costcutter has raised issues with the timing of the lights, particularly for motorists leaving his car park.

Darryn Causby, who was approached by the businesses, said, “The current road markings in front of the Furniture Outlet are very faded and would need either re-painted or replaced with a yellow box marking.

“I have asked that the markings be repainted and to date that has not been done. However, marking at the entrance to Mahon Hall, just beside this, were recently done.”

He added, “I would also appeal to drivers and ask them to leave adequate space for people to come and go from businesses and to ensure they adhere to the markings on the road.”

In October, a Transport NI representative said the existing ‘Keep clear’ road markings are appropriate for the location. However, he said, comments regarding re-painting had been passed to the local maintenance office for consideration.

In relation to Costcutter, the spokesperson said, “The Armagh Road/ Mahon Road/Brownstown Road junction is very heavily trafficked. All main road approaches must wait for their turn in the signal cycle to be serviced.

“Similarly traffic exiting from the Chalet car park must also wait for their turn in the same cycle. It would not therefore be reasonable to attempt to prioritise car park exit traffic over traffic on the Mahon Road.”