Callum and Mark runners-up in the contest for space school placement

Two local students have narrowly missed out on a placement at the United Space School in Houston, Texas.

But the pair - Callum Flett from Portadown, a former student at Portadown College, and Mark Menary from Markethill, a former student at Markethill High, School - were so impressive in the interview that they were named runners-up.

The winner was Maciej Mareh Zych from Newry.

The A Level students, from the School of Applied Science and Academic Studies at Southern Regional College (SRC) Armagh campus, had to submit a 500-word essay and undergo an interview.

Nine students were shortlisted and interviewed by former SRC student Sinead O’Sullivan (chief executive at Fusion Space Technologies and former research scientist at NASA).

The shortlist was then whittled down to three finalists.

Brian Doran, chief executive at Southern Regional College, said, “Prestigious placement opportunities like these provide a great launch pad for their future careers.”