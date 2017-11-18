Cameras ready to roll at new cinema

Richmount Rural Community Association will be launching its own community cinema on Saturday, December 9 at its centre on the Derrylettiff Road.

The first movie will be Frozen, which will begin at 2.30. Children are invited to go along in their Frozen costumes and entry is free.

Association chairman Joe Garvey said the project was one they had been working on for some time.

He said, “We have a 4K blue ray player fed to a 4K projector which has the capacity to show films in 3D (with special glasses) on a large screen. We also have a 7.1 surround sound system.

“The concept of community cinemas is not new - there are some already operating in Newry, Dungannon and Ballyclare. They tend to be considerably less expensive than commercial cinemas.”

Full cinema facilities such as tea/coffee, ice cream, soft drinks, snacks and popcorn will be available.

Mr Garvey said the type of films screened will be chosen primarily by the community. There will also be the opportunity to show movies for the community’s immigrant members in their native languages.

He added, “It will also be an opportunity for children’s parties to have suitable films shown with dining /catering in the adjacent room.”

The community group has also received a grant of £750 from Film Hub NI, which is allied to Queen’s Film Theatre in Belfast, to help get the project up and running.

This has allowed it to stage the initial viewing of Frozen free of charge, provide free refreshments and also have the main characters of Elsa and Anna portrayed by actors.

To book a ticket for Frozen, email joegar@hotmail.co.uk.