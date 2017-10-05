Can you help reunite Beth and Wombat?

The mother of a disabled Dromara teenager has appealed to the public to help find her daughter’s missing dog.

Sharon McGurk has launched a social media campaign in a bid to spread the word about her daughter Beth’s missing three-year-old beagle, called Wombat.

Wombat, a three-year-old Beagle, went missing on September 27.

Wombat was last seen in the Begney Road area of Dromara on September 27. At the time he went missing he was wearing a green collar.

In appeal on Facebook, Sharon describes Wombat as “a friendly male beagle who is a much loved family member”.

Sharon says Beth, who has Friedreich’s Ataxia - a disease that damages her nervous system - is deeply upset and is keen to be reunited with her beloved pooch.

In her latest update, posted today, she said: “Still no sign of wombat. Please keep sharing. Nowhere is too far.

Beth (16) is hoping to be reunited with her beloved beagle, Wombat.

“We have had a great response and some lovely kind messages. Best thing to do now is to make sure everyone in Ireland knows about wombat. So keep sharing.”

Anyone with information about Wombat’s whereabouts is asked to contact the family via www.facebook.com/bringwombathome