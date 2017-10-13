Cancer surgery rescheduled after operations cancelled

Cancer surgery which had to be cancelled this week at Craigavon Area Hospital and Daisy Hill Hospital has been rebooked and will be carried out within weeks, a southern health trust spokesperson has said.

The trust confirmed that almost 40 scheduled operations were cancelled on Tuesday and Wednesday due to “extreme bed pressures”.

Emergency surgery continued as normal.

The spokesperson added, ‘We are very sorry for the inconvenience and distress caused to patients and we will do everything we can to re-schedule these operations ‎as soon as possible, with priority given to the most urgent surgery.”

He said the cancer operations accounted for less than five of the procedures affected.

Just a month ago, the trust was forced to cancel 24 procedures due to record numbers of patients attending Craigavon’s Emergency Department, with many people needing to be admitted to wards.

This, in turn, had a knock-on effect on scheduled operations.