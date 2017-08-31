Cannabis intercepted at Royal Mail sorting office

After Royal Mail staff discovered a parcel containing cannabis police went to the home of a 23-year-old man and found more drugs.

John Thornbury, Ashgrove Drive, Lurgan, admitted two charges when he appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis on July 20 this year.

For attempting to unlawfully have in his possession cannabis on July 1 he was fined £150.

The court heard that on July 1 police were notified by the Royal Mail sorting office that they had intercepted a parcel which had a strong smell of cannabis coming from it.

The parcel, which was addressed to the defendant, contained three grams of the drug.

A search was carried out at his home and two grams of cannabis were located.

Thornbury said to police: “Are you trying to say I am a drug dealer.”

He made admissions saying he had made arrangements for the drugs to be mailed through the post and he intended to smoke the cannabis himself.

The defendant also indicated he had bought the other cannabis from a person in Lurgan and again intended to smoke it himself.

A solicitor representing the defendant said the comments at the scene arose out of embarrassment as he lived with his parents.