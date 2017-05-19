Car seized in insurance case

After convicting a 50-year-old man of driving without having insurance the judge at Craigavon Magistrates Court last Friday ordered forfeiture of the car he was driving.

Jose Sousa, whose address was given as Jervis Street, Portadown, was also fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned for six months.

The court heard he was stopped while driving on January 27 this year at 12.10pm at a car park in Portadown.

Police checks revealed that there was no insurance in place and it transpired the policy had lapsed on January 23.

The car was seized.

The defendant did not appear in court and was convicted in his absence.

After imposing the fine and ban District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, ordered forfeiture of the car.