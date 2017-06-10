Car stolen in Lurgan creeper burglary

A car has been stolen from the Mourneview area of Lurgan after thieves entered a property through an open rear window and made off with the car keys, a handbag and laptop.

According to police, the creeper burglary happened between midnight and 6am on Saturday morning.

A police spokesperson said they were looking for a black Vauxhall, registration SD15 EDJ.

“If you see it or saw any suspicious activity in the Glenfield area please contact us immediately on 101. The incident number is 302.”

Police warned householders to secure their property and be on the alert.