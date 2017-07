Two cars were stolen in a creeper burglary last night (Monday) in the Hamiltonsbawn area.

It occurred sometime between 11.45pm and 02.30am.

BMW

They are a grey Volkswagen Passatt, reg no BXZ 6350, and a white BMW 116D, reg no YF12 TUC.

Both vehicles pictured are similar in appearance to those taken.

Anyone with information should phone 101 quoting ref: 164 04/07/2017.