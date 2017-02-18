Cash and drugs seized by Portadown police in morning raid

Cash and cannabis were seized by police yesterday morning (Friday) in a search of a property in the Fitzroy Street area of Portadown.

Police also charged a 33 year old man with possession of a class B controlled drug, possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

He is due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday 15 March. As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the PPS.

Local police have posted the following warning on social media. “Drug dealers don’t do anything to support society and bring only misery to their own communities.

“With your support we will always work hard to stop these people.”

They also posted a picture of the cash seized, which amounts to hundreds of pounds.