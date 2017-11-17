‘Cash for Kids’ appeal

Make a real difference to the lives of local children this Christmas by dropping off an unwrapped gift at one of three Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council facilities.

Ashgrove Community Centre, Portadown Town Hall and Killicomaine Jubilee Community Centre are official drop-off points for this year’s Cash for Kids Mission Christmas campaign.

If you would like to help, buy just one extra present suitable for children and young people aged 0 to 18 years and drop-off unwrapped to one of the three points between 9am and 2pm Monday to Friday. Your gift will be given to a disadvantaged child to make their Christmas morning that little bit brighter.

Last year, 13,361 children, who otherwise would have gone without, woke up to presents on Christmas morning thanks to this campaign.