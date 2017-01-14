Caught out after he hit parked car

After he was involved in an accident it was discovered that a 23-year-old man was not insured to drive the vehicle he was in, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.
Patryk Rosiak, Fullerton Park, Banbridge, was fined £200 and banned for six months for not having insurance on November 19 last year.
He was also fined £25 and banned for one month for not having a licence.
The court heard that an accident happened at High Street, Gilford, when the defendant collided with a parked car.
He had purchased the vehicle from a friend and did not have insurance.
A solicitor representing Rosiak said he had purchased the vehicle from a friend in Lurgan and was driving it home.
He explained that he intended to use it in the south and should not have been driving in this jurisdiction. He had a previous conviction for a similar offence in 2012.
