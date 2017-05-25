Celebrating Brownlow’s youth at inaugural recognition event

Brownlow Area Youth Project held their inaugural Youth Recognition Celebration Event recently at the Brownlow Community Hub.

Guests included the Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, Garath Keating; Aideen McCormick, EA Deputy Head of Youth Service (Southern Region); Roisin McConville, Area Youth Officer for Craigavon, Banbridge & Cookstown (CBC); parents; youth workers; teachers and community guests throughout the Brownlow Area.

More than 80 young people within the Brownlow Area Youth Project (BAYP) received their recognition certificates for their participation in the project.

The evening was dominated by young people performing songs, contemporary dances, sharing reflections, youth cafe buffet hospitality and various photographic slideshows highlighting the BAYP youth membership participating in various activities and programmes.

They were joined by former and returning team leader Emma Devlin sharing her memories and Sean Irving gave an overview of what the project will endeavour to deliver over the next twelve months at Drumgor Youth Centre, Brownlow Resource Centre and in partnership with other community and education organisations within the Brownlow area.

The Brownlow Area Youth Project leadership team and youth membership thank everyone who has contributed in any way to ensure the celebration event became a reality and a success.

It demonstrated the motto - ‘You Can - We Can Achieve Together’.

This celebratory youth recognition evening will become an annual event for the young people within this area youth project.

For more information about all aspects of Brownlow Area Youth Project please contact them on 028 3834 3259.