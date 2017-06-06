‘Celebration of life’ for Fintan

A heartbroken mother has organised a special ‘Celebration of Life’ on what would have been her late son’s 18th birthday.

Teenager Fintan McCabe sadly choked on food in January and later passed away in hospital.

A very popular young man, Fintan had been looking forward to his 18th birthday.

Just days after he passed away his mum Linda vowed to organise a party for him as a celebration of his life.

From the Shankill area of Lurgan, Fintan was a very popular young lad and, though only posted on Facebook a few days, a poster advertising the event in July has gone viral.

Backed by dad Peter and siblings Dominic, Rebecca and Peadar, and his girlfriend Megan, the event will be held on Saturday July 15.

Mum Linda said: “I lost my mum two years ago to cancer. I thought I would never feel pain like it.

“And now Fintan, this is 100 million times worse.

“I am just getting through it day by day.

“Organising this event is keeping me going. It is keeping me focussed.”

Proceeds of the event are going to the Cancer Fund for Children.

It will take place on Saturday 15th July in St Peters GAA club Lurgan at 8pm.

Entry at the door is £5. For a personalised note to tie to onto a Chinese lantern it is £1.50 plus £1 per a strip of raffle tickets or 6 strips for £5. Food will be provided on the night