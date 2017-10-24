Celtic fined after pitch supporter invasion

Celtic have been fined £9,000 after a Portadown pitch invader ran towards Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player Kylian Mbappe during the Champions League tie last month.
John Hatton had earlier been sentenced to an 160-hour community payback order at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
He ran onto the pitch and appeared to aim a kick at Kylian Mbappe during the game which PSG won 5-0.
The 21-year-old admitted assault and behaviour likely to incite public disorder last month.
PSG were also fined £4,000 for acts of damage after seats were broken at Celtic Park.
